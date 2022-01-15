Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

PSEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.31 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

