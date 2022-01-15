Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.31

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.3125 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

NYSE SWT opened at $110.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $102.50 and a 1 year high of $131.98.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

