National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

National Retail Properties has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. National Retail Properties has a payout ratio of 115.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE NNN opened at $46.84 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.