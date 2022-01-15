Michael Greenhalgh Sells 1,088 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $17,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,100 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $17,237.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after buying an additional 1,318,103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at about $1,592,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.