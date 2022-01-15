Enel SpA Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $7.78 on Friday. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

