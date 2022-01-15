Howmet Aerospace Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

