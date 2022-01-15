Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $14.66 Million Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 422,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 197.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 19.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 78.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

