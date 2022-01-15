Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,160 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.72 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.62%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.