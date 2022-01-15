Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.33% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,254,000 after purchasing an additional 360,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

