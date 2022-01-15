Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,046 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.63.

NYSE AMT opened at $250.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.12. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

