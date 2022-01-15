Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $53,000 Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 41.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 202.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.34 million. Analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

