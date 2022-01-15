Barclays PLC Buys 1,067,951 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067,951 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.01% of Outfront Media worth $37,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 80.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 3.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 696,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of OUT opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

