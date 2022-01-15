The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Down 69.7% in December

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the December 15th total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other The OLB Group news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $51,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of The OLB Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLB opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The OLB Group has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.