NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Down 65.9% in December

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,038,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,640,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,760,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,808,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,406,000.

NASDAQ:NDAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

