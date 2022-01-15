Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

