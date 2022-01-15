Zacks: Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. AeroVironment reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,046.48 and a beta of 0.31. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

