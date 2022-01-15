Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Decreases By 89.3%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the December 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Points International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International makes up approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. Points International has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

