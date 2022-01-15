Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.80

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$10.34, with a volume of 1429206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.73.

FSZ has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.00.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.65.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 244.90%.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.