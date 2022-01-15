Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.

Shares of SHW opened at $308.46 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $357.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.