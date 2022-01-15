Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Up 4.2%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.19 and last traded at $39.10. 16,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,156,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

Several brokerages have commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,540,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after buying an additional 304,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

