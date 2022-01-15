CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.44

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 7358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $2,335,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 349,146 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.