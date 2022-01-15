Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.06

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 7320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 385,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

