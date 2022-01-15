Zacks: Analysts Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.57. Aviat Networks posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

AVNW stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Aviat Networks news, Director Somesh Singh bought 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 120,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

