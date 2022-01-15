Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $25,349.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,593,314 coins and its circulating supply is 79,593,216 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

