Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 700,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,954,492 shares.The stock last traded at $9.22 and had previously closed at $9.44.

Several analysts have commented on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coty by 11.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

