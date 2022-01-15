Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 ($40.72) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($38.69) to GBX 2,725 ($36.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,185 ($43.23) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,975 ($40.38).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,645 ($35.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,521.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,566.21. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,125 ($28.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.14).

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($33.87) per share, with a total value of £3,967.05 ($5,384.89). In the last three months, insiders have bought 483 shares of company stock worth $1,212,336 and have sold 24,875 shares worth $63,354,425.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.