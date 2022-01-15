Heritage Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 131,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 78,937 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $89.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $80.09 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

