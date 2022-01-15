Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,387,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,047,000 after buying an additional 2,384,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,629,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,633,000 after buying an additional 1,777,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.