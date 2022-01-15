Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 919 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after buying an additional 72,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after buying an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after buying an additional 71,217 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after buying an additional 114,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

