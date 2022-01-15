Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 212,880 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 107,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $23.94 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $817.55 million, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

