Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $60,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,448,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 128,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,116,000.

EWX stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

