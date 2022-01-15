Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 41.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 79.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR opened at $52.93 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.