Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 219 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.71. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.