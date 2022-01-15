iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

