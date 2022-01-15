TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $41,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $87,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,305,280 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $645.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $517.37 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.68.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

