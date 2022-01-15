BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Unilever worth $1,195,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

