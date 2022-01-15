First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.1% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,556,000 after acquiring an additional 289,832 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

