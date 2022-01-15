BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,148,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,209,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

