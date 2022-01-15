BlackRock Inc. Has $1.25 Billion Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.29% of Leidos worth $1,253,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $94.07 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

