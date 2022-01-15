BlackRock Inc. Has $1.28 Billion Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,030,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.19% of CarMax worth $1,283,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

