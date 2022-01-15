Neoleukin Therapeutics’ (NLTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 75,179 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 116,898 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 346,160 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 31.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

