Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $125.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Sprout Social stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.98 and a beta of 0.98. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $716,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,613 shares of company stock worth $18,088,836 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after buying an additional 123,520 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

