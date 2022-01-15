Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 94,154 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

