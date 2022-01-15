360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QFIN. Citigroup raised their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA raised their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.79.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 164.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 217,485 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 63.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after buying an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

