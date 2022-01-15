Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.