RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised RealReal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of REAL opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. RealReal has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $27,316.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,527 shares of company stock worth $4,025,828. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 357.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

