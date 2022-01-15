Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 56.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.97%.

Biomerica stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.