Holders Technology plc (HDT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on January 28th

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Holders Technology’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Holders Technology stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.13 million and a PE ratio of -71.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.33. Holders Technology has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.70).
About Holders Technology
