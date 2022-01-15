KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend payment by 32.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

KEY opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

