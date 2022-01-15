Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer Sells 925 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $23,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Insmed stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Insmed by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Insmed by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Insmed by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

